Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used BMW for Sale in Ontario

Showing 1-50 of 118
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD
$15,989
+ tax & lic
209,334KM
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Oshawa, ON

Used 2006 BMW 3 Series M3 I CONVERTBLE I CARBON FIBER | 19 IN WHEELS for sale in Vaughan, ON

2006 BMW 3 Series

M3 I CONVERTBLE I CARBON FIBER | 19 IN WHEELS
$38,910
+ tax & lic
91,533KM
Toronto Auto Brokers

Vaughan, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Moonroof Carplay Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2022 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Moonroof Carplay Blindspot
$46,995
+ tax & lic
48,347KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series M340I XDRIVE BMW M340 XI SEDAN, BLACK ON BLACK, BLUE CALIPERS, AUTO, LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340I XDRIVE BMW M340 XI SEDAN, BLACK ON BLACK, BLUE CALIPERS, AUTO, LOADED
$55,800
+ tax & lic
40,158KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Blindspot Carplay Moonroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive No Accident Navigation Blindspot Carplay Moonroof
$41,995
+ tax & lic
68,893KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof
$41,995
+ tax & lic
46,222KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive - 2XRIMS|M PKG|SUNROOF|NAV|CAM for sale in North York, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive - 2XRIMS|M PKG|SUNROOF|NAV|CAM
$36,895
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive
$14,485
+ tax & lic
157,125KM
Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 335i xDrive M Package AWD for sale in London, ON

2015 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive M Package AWD
$25,991
+ tax & lic
132,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M Sport Highly Optioned Brown Leather for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Highly Optioned Brown Leather
$38,880
+ tax & lic
84,626KM
Redline Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2004 BMW 3 Series *320I*MANUAL*ALLOYS*RUNS&DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2004 BMW 3 Series

*320I*MANUAL*ALLOYS*RUNS&DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL
$1,995
+ tax & lic
333,689KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive for sale in Hamilton, ON

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive
$16,995
+ tax & lic
130,428KM
Best Motors

Hamilton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 BMW 3 Series for sale in North York, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

$19,950
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i for sale in London, ON

1990 BMW 3 Series

325i
$3,200
+ tax & lic
292,591KM
Kenny U-Pull

London, ON

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive //M Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof
$32,995
+ tax & lic
57,619KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2002 BMW 3 Series AS IS SPECIAL for sale in Komoka, ON

2002 BMW 3 Series

AS IS SPECIAL
$2,795
+ tax & lic
274,913KM
Cars in Lobo

Komoka, ON

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i RWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 320i RWD
Sale
$9,990
+ tax & lic
186,225KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328I for sale in Pickering, ON

2012 BMW 3 Series

328I
$10,999
+ tax & lic
158,096KM
Star Line Sales and Leasing

Pickering, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive I M-SPORT I NAV I PRICE TO SELL for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

328d xDrive I M-SPORT I NAV I PRICE TO SELL
$28,888
+ tax & lic
82,386KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 335i RWD for sale in Ajax, ON

2007 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 335i RWD
Sale
$12,998
+ tax & lic
92,500KM
Row Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive AWD for sale in London, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive AWD
$26,991
+ tax & lic
102,000KM
Downtown Motor Products

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, M-Package, HEAPackage, HeadUpDisplay, SunRoof, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, B.Spot for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive, SOLD...SOLD...SOLD...AWD, M-Package, HEAPackage, HeadUpDisplay, SunRoof, BackUpCam, AmbientLight, B.Spot
$38,888
+ tax & lic
91,000KM
BELL AUTO INC.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa for sale in Baltimore, ON

2014 BMW 3 Series

4dr Sdn 328i xDrive AWD South Africa
$16,998
+ tax & lic
141,500KM
Top Gun Auto Sales

Baltimore, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - HEADSUP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - HEADSUP|SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA
$26,895
+ tax & lic
117,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

Sport Wagon 328i XDrive *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$10,595
+ tax & lic
171,450KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i
$11,495
+ tax & lic
171,000KM
Paycan Motors Ltd

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Touring NAV ROOF P/GATE for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive Touring NAV ROOF P/GATE
$29,998
+ tax & lic
44,663KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328I X DR4IVE for sale in North York, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

328I X DR4IVE
Sale
$8,995
+ tax & lic
172,002KM
Auto Resale Inc.

North York, ON

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive - SPORTLINE|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA
$27,485
+ tax & lic
85,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof Park Assist for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive Navigation Blindspot Carplay Sunroof Park Assist
$36,995
+ tax & lic
14,417KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|FULLY LOADED for sale in Brampton, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive|NAVI|SUNROOF|BACK-UP CAM|FULLY LOADED
Sale
$24,999
+ tax & lic
119,362KM
Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive Sedan for sale in Markham, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive Sedan
$45,295
+ tax & lic
37,496KM
Markham Acura

Markham, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive w/ Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Navigation
$24,990
+ tax & lic
52,220KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive- Sunroof - Navigation - $158 B/W for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive- Sunroof - Navigation - $158 B/W
$18,998
+ tax & lic
129,821KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d|Diesel|AWD|HUD|HK|BUCamera|6L/100KM|Sunroof| for sale in North York, ON

2017 BMW 3 Series

328d|Diesel|AWD|HUD|HK|BUCamera|6L/100KM|Sunroof|
$28,498
+ tax & lic
76,000KM
AAA Auto Group

North York, ON

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive / NAV / ROOF / NO ACCIDENTS
$32,995
+ tax & lic
40,073KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive - M PKG|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive - M PKG|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT
$34,395
+ tax & lic
137,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series X Drive, Certified,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

X Drive, Certified,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Sunroof
Sale
$22,999
+ tax & lic
126,000KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series X Drive, Certified,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Sunroof for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

X Drive, Certified,Bluetooth,Fog Lights,Sunroof
Sale
$22,999
+ tax & lic
126,000KM
Auto Expo Inc.

Kitchener, ON

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i|xDRIVE| LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i|xDRIVE| LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|ALLOYS|
$18,697
+ tax & lic
189,224KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | BUCAM for sale in Welland, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | BUCAM
$34,990
+ tax & lic
69,679KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328I XDrive Gran Turismo - GT - NAVIGATION SYSTEM for sale in Burlington, ON

2015 BMW 3 Series

328I XDrive Gran Turismo - GT - NAVIGATION SYSTEM
$19,888
+ tax & lic
132,200KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDRIVE | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | PUSH BUT START for sale in Welland, ON

2021 BMW 3 Series

330i xDRIVE | NAV | SUN/MOONROOF | PUSH BUT START
$45,990
+ tax & lic
66,948KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330I | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |OPEN SUNDAYS for sale in Brantford, ON

2019 BMW 3 Series

330I | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV |OPEN SUNDAYS
$38,888
+ tax & lic
76,164KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2007 BMW 3 Series 335i | 6-SPEED | 300HP 3.0L | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2007 BMW 3 Series

335i | 6-SPEED | 300HP 3.0L | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS
$15,824
+ tax & lic
145,000KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 335i I NO ACCIDENT for sale in Toronto, ON

2008 BMW 3 Series

335i I NO ACCIDENT
$11,888
+ tax & lic
224,900KM
Firstgear Motorcar

Toronto, ON

Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2011 BMW 3 Series

323i
$14,580
+ tax & lic
67,409KM
Rideflex Auto Inc.

Woodbridge, ON

Used 2002 BMW 3 Series AUTO*SEDAN*RUNS AND DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON

2002 BMW 3 Series

AUTO*SEDAN*RUNS AND DRIVES*AS IS SPECIAL
$1,995
+ tax & lic
335,840KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330e HYBIRD SPORT LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT for sale in North York, ON

2018 BMW 3 Series

330e HYBIRD SPORT LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI B/SPOT
$26,990
+ tax & lic
144,313KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 320i Xdrive+Heated Leather Seats+Sunroof+PushStart for sale in London, ON

2014 BMW 3 Series

320i Xdrive+Heated Leather Seats+Sunroof+PushStart
$17,999
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Buy From Home Options