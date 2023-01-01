$7,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,999KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9563425
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CN466421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,999 KM
Vehicle Description
The car runs and drives great , no problems, everything works , ready to go.
Automatic
Milage 163,500 kms
NO ACCIDENTS! See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=K5DiTbjDUVdW7zORl7t+zj1VmGAenirw
VIN 1N4AL2AP6CN466421
Fully loaded car: cream leather, sunroof, backup camera , bluetooth, heated seats.
FWD
4 cyl 2.5L engine
New brakes and fresh tires.
5 seater
Climate control, Aux.
Heat and AC work
FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE
Price is $7,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
