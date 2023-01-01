2013 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY AUTO 4DR SEDAN LT NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SEATS ,REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, PW PL PM A/C ,ALLOY RIMS
 ALL NEW TIRES NEW FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROROTS) https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jiM3L6uK8w1vFgGsJUUd2aokYX8v%2FGWL
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

193,419KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB2D7260692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,419 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4DR SEDAN LT NO ACCIDENT LEATHER SEATS ,REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUE TOOTH, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER DRIVER SEAT, PW PL PM A/C ,ALLOY  RIMS

 ALL NEW TIRES

 NEW FRONT BRAKES( PADS+ ROROTS)  

ADD $499+ 13%TAX  FOR SAFETY CERTIFIELEAN NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX available please check the link ON THE WEBSITE

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=jiM3L6uK8w1vFgGsJUUd2aokYX8v%2FGWL

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Chevrolet Cruze