2016 Chevrolet Cruze

<p><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years. Now thats dependable! We know you are looking for a quality car at a great price and therefor we invite you to view our cars in person for a fair comparison, our friendly staff will answer all your questions and walk you through every step making your shopping experience hassle and worry free.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #333333; font-family: Fira Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 OMVIC Fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.</span></p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

160,246 KM

$10,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Alloys - Backup Camera - Nice !!!!!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Alloys - Backup Camera - Nice !!!!!

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,246KM
VIN 1g1bc5sm4g7242054

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,246 KM

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK WITH LONG HOURS TO ACCOMODATE YOUR SCHEDULE!! CALL US NOW AT (416) 283-0849 TO INQUIRE ; OR VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 4300 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH, ON M1E 2M8




For similar vehicles and to view all our inventory please visit our website at :



www.supereconomyautosales.com/vehicles/



At Super Economy Auto Sales we firmly believe that a 5 star customer service is key to a successful dealership we have been looking after our customers from all over Ontario for over 23 years.







WE FINANCE EVERYONE WHETHER YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU THE RIGHT APPROVAL TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS.







Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.







Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER, CASH OR DEBIT. All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing & $12.5 OMVIC Fee. Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $795 for all cars or $895 for German Cars & Trucks which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS. Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection. A documentation fee of $595 will apply to all finance deals.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849

$10,490

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2016 Chevrolet Cruze