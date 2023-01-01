$10,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio
4drAuto SX w-Navigation LEATHER NEW BRAKES SUNROOF
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9984548
- Stock #: 3348
- VIN: KNADN4A38E6326004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3348
- Mileage 143,951 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO,4DR SEDAN, SX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF,BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,SAFETY INCLUDED,ALLOY, PUSH START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS
NEW ALL 4 BREKAES(PADS+ ROTORS) DONE THE DAY OF LISTING
2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS AVIALBLE FOR $350+ TAX
CAR FAX available please check the link
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yFHSUSl69vSPCnTRp22LApDCoCQBjc5r
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////
