2014 Kia Rio

143,951 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2014 Kia Rio

2014 Kia Rio

4drAuto SX w-Navigation LEATHER NEW BRAKES SUNROOF

2014 Kia Rio

4drAuto SX w-Navigation LEATHER NEW BRAKES SUNROOF

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

143,951KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9984548
  • Stock #: 3348
  • VIN: KNADN4A38E6326004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3348
  • Mileage 143,951 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO,4DR SEDAN, SX, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, SUNROOF,BLUE TOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,HEATED FRONT  SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,SAFETY INCLUDED,ALLOY, PUSH START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS

 

NEW ALL 4  BREKAES(PADS+ ROTORS) DONE THE DAY OF LISTING

2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES+ RIMS AVIALBLE FOR $350+ TAX

CAR FAX available please check the link

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=yFHSUSl69vSPCnTRp22LApDCoCQBjc5r

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

