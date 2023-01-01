Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

155,203 KM

Details Description Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

AUTO 4DR NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES BLE TOOTH CAMERA

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

AUTO 4DR NO ACCIDENT NEW TIRES BLE TOOTH CAMERA

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

155,203KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115625
  • Stock #: 3390
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7135458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,203 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO SEDAN NO ACCIDENT 5 PASSENGER LOW KM , BLUE TOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS,POWER MIRRORS, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED

4 NEW TIRES  INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISITING

CLEAN car fax included

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=m39Y7U9QaVRjvluiVzR5KxfsRKhNNBt%2F

 

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

