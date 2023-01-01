Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Trax

119,000 KM

Details Description

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Oscars Motors

647-787-8379

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

Location

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-787-8379

  1. 1672780619
  2. 1672780619
  3. 1672780619
  4. 1672780619
  5. 1672780619
  6. 1672780619
  7. 1672780619
  8. 1672780619
  9. 1672780619
  10. 1672780619
  11. 1672780619
  12. 1672780619
  13. 1672780619
  14. 1672780619
  15. 1672780619
  16. 1672780619
  17. 1672780619
  18. 1672780619
  19. 1672780619
  20. 1672780619
  21. 1672780619
  22. 1672780619
  23. 1672780619
  24. 1672780619
  25. 1672780619
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9447451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS .. NO ACCIDENT .. CERTIFIED .. REMOTE START.. WINTER TIRES .. WARRANTY 
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX. 1.4L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE IS GREAT ON GAS. IN GREAT CONDITION, DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES. 
ONLY 119000 KMs 
BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!WINTER TIRES INCLUDED.REMOTE START INCLUDED.BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTION!

PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES!

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oscars Motors

2015 Chevrolet Trax
119,000 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape
230,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 158,000 KM
$16,800 + tax & lic

Email Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

Oscars Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-787-XXXX

(click to show)

647-787-8379

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory