2015 Chevrolet Trax
119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 CHEVROLET TRAX. 1.4L 4-CYLINDER ENGINE IS GREAT ON GAS. IN GREAT CONDITION, DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ISSUES.
ONLY 119000 KMs
BEING SOLD SAFETY CERTIFIED INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!WINTER TIRES INCLUDED.REMOTE START INCLUDED.BRAND NEW BRAKES JUST INSTALLED.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT WITH OPEN LOAN OPTION!
PRICE + TAX NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES!
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
