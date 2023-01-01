2016 Mazda MAZDA6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Heads-Up Display Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

