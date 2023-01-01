$17,777+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
AUTO 5DR HB LT w/1SH DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACC
Location
Rosa Auto Sales
646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9591451
- Stock #: 3280
- VIN: 3G1BH6SE1JS588166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
AUTO DIESEL LEATHER ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX SUNROOF, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED,ALLOY RIMS CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRROS , POWER LOCKS,REMOTE START, PUSH START KEYLESS, HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING WHEEL
4 NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING
One owner CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rKXtY3yyc%2F98yRpygdj8GYkSHU7NP2Gs
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
JUST COPY AND PASTE WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////
//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////
Vehicle Features
