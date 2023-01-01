Menu
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,777

+ tax & licensing
$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

AUTO 5DR HB LT w/1SH DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACC

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

AUTO 5DR HB LT w/1SH DIESEL LEATHER SUNROOF NO ACC

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,777

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9591451
  Stock #: 3280
  VIN: 3G1BH6SE1JS588166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

AUTO  DIESEL  LEATHER  ONE OWNER CLEAN CAR FAX  SUNROOF, A/C,SAFETY INCLUDED,ALLOY RIMS  CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRROS , POWER LOCKS,REMOTE START, PUSH START KEYLESS, HEATED SEATS , HEATED STEERING WHEEL

4 NEW BRAKES INSTALLED THE DAY OF LISTING

One owner CLEAN CAR FAX available please check the link

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rKXtY3yyc%2F98yRpygdj8GYkSHU7NP2Gs

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4  Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE /////////

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

