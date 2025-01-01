Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,616 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A

Watch This Vehicle
12087805

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1736792635
  2. 1736792635
  3. 1736792636
  4. 1736792637
  5. 1736792634
  6. 1736792632
  7. 1736792636
  8. 1736792631
  9. 1736792630
  10. 1736792633
  11. 1736792628
  12. 1736792628
  13. 1736792627
  14. 1736792623
  15. 1736792631
  16. 1736792625
  17. 1736792635
  18. 1736792630
  19. 1736792631
  20. 1736792611
  21. 1736792621
  22. 1736792624
  23. 1736792634
  24. 1736792617
  25. 1736792637
  26. 1736792625
  27. 1736792654
  28. 1736792655
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,616KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR642727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,616 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A 163,616 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2016 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX, LOW KM'S, ECO, R/V CAM, H/SEATS 75,019 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS 109,927 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan