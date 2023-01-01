Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

137,535 KM

Details Description Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT HATCHBACK, AUTO, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT HATCHBACK, AUTO, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

137,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10200276
  • Stock #: 23066
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM8HS544420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback? Look no further, this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is the one you have been looking for!!! Features include: 4-cylinder engine, heated seats, power driver seat, back-up camera, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry, remote start, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $168 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415) OR cash purchase price of $18991 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

AUTOMATIC
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REMOTE START
POWER GROUP
BLUETOOTH
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS
CRUISE CONTROL

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

