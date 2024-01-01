Menu
Check out the low mileage on this one!!! ONLY 61,000km!!! This 2018 Mazda CX5 GS AWD is loaded with everything you need, including: power sunroof, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, power group, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, two-tone black/tan interior with suede seat inserts, dark-finish alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $183 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchas price of $24900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD

2018 Mazda CX-5

61,181 KM

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, ONLY 61K!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD, ONLY 61K!!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LOADED!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,181KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KFBCM9J0430118

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,181 KM

Check out the low mileage on this one!!! ONLY 61,000km!!! This 2018 Mazda CX5 GS AWD is loaded with everything you need, including: power sunroof, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, power group, power driver seat, heated seats, heated steering wheel, two-tone black/tan interior with suede seat inserts, dark-finish alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $183 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchas price of $24900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD

GS AWD
LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
POWER SUNROOF
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
ALLOY WHEELS
PUSH-BUTTON START
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2018 Mazda CX-5