Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details. <br /><br />We invite you to see this vehicle at Presleys Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presleys Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presleys Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presleys Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.</p>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

211,120 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM

Location

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

  1. 1705509857
  2. 1705509858
  3. 1705509861
  4. 1705509862
  5. 1705509864
  6. 1705509865
  7. 1705509867
  8. 1705509868
  9. 1705509870
  10. 1705509871
  11. 1705509873
  12. 1705509875
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
211,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB6DG026957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

We invite you to see this vehicle at Presley's Auto Showcase on Carling Avenue just west of Island Park Drive. Call us today to book a test drive.TAXES AND LICENSE FEES ARE EXTRA.Ask us about our NO CHARGE limited Powertrain Warranty. This is for a limited time only. **Some conditions do apply.This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.If you are looking to finance a car, Presley's Auto Showcase is your Ottawa, Ontario source for speedy online credit approval at the best car financing rates possible. Presley's Auto Showcase can pre-approve your car loan, even if your good credit rating has been compromised because of bad credit, low credit score, bankruptcy, repossession, collections or late payments. We also specialize in fast car loans for those who are retired, self employed, divorced, new immigrants or students. Let the knowledgeable and helpful auto loan specialists at Presley's Auto Showcase give you the personal touch.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO PREMIUM 211,120 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Canada Value Package 65,850 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte LX Manual for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Forte LX Manual 67,838 KM $12,888 + tax & lic

Email Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-0852

Alternate Numbers
877-517-8197
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe