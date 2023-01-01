$21,290+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,290
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Hyundai Elantra
2017 Hyundai Elantra
LE - $90.78 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$21,290
+ taxes & licensing
73,544KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9974198
- Stock #: C12754
- VIN: 5NPD74LF8HH109146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C12754
- Mileage 73,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21929 - Our Price is just $21290!
The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 73,544 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $90.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5