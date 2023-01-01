Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Elantra

73,544 KM

Details Description

$21,290

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,290

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - $90.78 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

LE - $90.78 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

  1. 9974198
  2. 9974198
  3. 9974198
  4. 9974198
  5. 9974198
  6. 9974198
  7. 9974198
  8. 9974198
  9. 9974198
  10. 9974198
  11. 9974198
  12. 9974198
  13. 9974198
  14. 9974198
  15. 9974198
  16. 9974198
  17. 9974198
  18. 9974198
  19. 9974198
Contact Seller

$21,290

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9974198
  • Stock #: C12754
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF8HH109146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12754
  • Mileage 73,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Compare at $21929 - Our Price is just $21290!

The list of new multimedia and safety features is endless in the new 2017 Hyundai Elantra. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 73,544 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is LE. Get up and start your journey, the Elantra LE gives you more reasons to travel. It offers features in the L manual plus features like brake assist, Hill Hold Control, power heated side mirrors, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio and phone controls, manual air conditioning, heated front bucket seats, 60/40 split-bench rear seat, and iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $90.78 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2022 Volkswagen Taos...
 64,305 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 70,923 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 330,065 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory