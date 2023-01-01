$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Heated Seats
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10412205
- Stock #: C12820
- VIN: 1G1BF5SM5K7100697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With a stylish cabin, ultra low gas consumption and a roomy interior, makes this 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice! This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
