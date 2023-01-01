Filter Results
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START
$42,811
50,457KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W
$51,513
CALL
Myers Automotive Group
Nepean, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$20,295
109,912KM
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury SE, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED
$21,888
83,596KM
Myers Automotive Group
Ottawa, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Luxury AWD - $217 B/W
$25,888
95,452KM
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Preferred AWD
$30,998
81,273KM
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred - Heated Seats - $218 B/W
$30,499
67,646KM
Myers Automotive Group
Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential AWD
$35,998
30,361KM
Bank Street Kia
Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$21,999
55,625KM
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
$19,999
128,065KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Embrun, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL AWD 4DR PREMIUM
$25,788
90,100KM
Hyundai on Hunt Club
Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
Hybrid Preferred 1.6L AWD| PANOROOF | LEATHER | RMT START
$45,997
32,980KM
Car-On Auto Sales
Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$31,277
56,247KM
Orleans Mitsubishi
Orléans, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited - Navigation
$19,695
164,055KM
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD - $309 B/W
$41,596
CALL
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO
$14,295
120,500KM
Bells Corner Auto
Nepean, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $323 B/W
$43,594
6,177KM
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe
Preferred AWD SOLD we can order!
$41,680
CALL
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
$42,990
21,266KM
Barrhaven Chrysler
Ottawa, ON
2005 Hyundai Santa Fe
4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto
$1,795
310,254KM
Bells Corner Auto
Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT
$23,999
134,256KM
Riverside Buick GMC Prescott
Prescott, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
Essential - $213 B/W
$27,888
72,737KM
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$21,900
80,300KM
Bank Street Mazda
Ottawa, ON
