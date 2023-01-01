Menu
New and Used Hyundai for Sale in Ottawa, ON

Showing 1-24 of 24
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid AWD | LEATHER | PANO ROOF | REMOTE START
$42,811
+ tax & lic
50,457KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Ultimate Calligraphy AWD - $329 B/W
$51,513
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$20,295
+ tax & lic
109,912KM
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury SE, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury SE, AWD, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, CERTIFIED
$21,888
+ tax & lic
83,596KM
Myers Automotive Group

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury AWD - $217 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury AWD - $217 B/W
$25,888
+ tax & lic
95,452KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.4L Preferred AWD
$30,998
+ tax & lic
81,273KM
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred - Heated Seats - $218 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred - Heated Seats - $218 B/W
$30,499
+ tax & lic
67,646KM
Myers Automotive Group

Nepean, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential AWD
$35,998
+ tax & lic
30,361KM
Bank Street Kia

Gloucester, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$21,999
+ tax & lic
55,625KM
Bank Street Hyundai

Ottawa, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT PREMIUM for sale in Embrun, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM
$19,999
+ tax & lic
128,065KM
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4DR PREMIUM for sale in Nepean, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4DR PREMIUM
$25,788
+ tax & lic
90,100KM
Hyundai on Hunt Club

Nepean, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Preferred 1.6L AWD| PANOROOF | LEATHER | RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hybrid Preferred 1.6L AWD| PANOROOF | LEATHER | RMT START
$45,997
+ tax & lic
32,980KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof for sale in Orléans, ON

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2.0T Preferred AWD w/Sunroof
$31,277
+ tax & lic
56,247KM
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orléans, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited - Navigation for sale in Kanata, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Limited - Navigation
$19,695
+ tax & lic
164,055KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD - $309 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD - $309 B/W
$41,596
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO for sale in Nepean, ON

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4DR 2.4L AUTO
Sale
$14,295
+ tax & lic
120,500KM
Bells Corner Auto

Nepean, ON

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $323 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package - $323 B/W
$43,594
+ tax & lic
6,177KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

New 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD SOLD we can order! for sale in Kanata, ON

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred AWD SOLD we can order!
$41,680
+ tax & lic
CALL
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
$42,990
+ tax & lic
21,266KM
Barrhaven Chrysler

Ottawa, ON

Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe 4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto for sale in Nepean, ON

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe

4dr GL FWD 2.7L Auto
Sale
$1,795
+ tax & lic
310,254KM
Bells Corner Auto

Nepean, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT for sale in Prescott, ON

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT
$23,999
+ tax & lic
134,256KM
Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Prescott, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential - $213 B/W for sale in Kanata, ON

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Essential - $213 B/W
$27,888
+ tax & lic
72,737KM
Myers Automotive Group

Kanata, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport FWD 4DR 2.4L PREMIUM
$21,900
+ tax & lic
80,300KM
Bank Street Mazda

Ottawa, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Limited for sale in Arthur, ON

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited
$24,995
+ tax & lic
114,157KM
Arthur Chrysler

Arthur, ON