<p>Get ready to experience the open road in style and comfort with this 2018 Subaru Outback Limited from LuckyDog Motors. This sleek gray SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for adventures with the whole family. Equipped with a powerful 2.5L H4 engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Outback delivers a confident and efficient ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with ease, knowing youre always in control.</p><p>This Outback Limited comes loaded with features that elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system. The sunroof adds a touch of openness to your drive, while the power-adjustable seats ensure optimal comfort for every passenger.</p><p>With only 110,171km on the odometer, this Outback Limited is ready for many more adventures. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Outback Limiteds most enticing features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable on even the coldest days.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently handle any weather or terrain with ease.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy luxurious comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Experience the open road with a touch of sunshine.</li><li><strong>GPS Navigation:</strong> Navigate with ease and never get lost.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 4S4BSDLC4J3384019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

