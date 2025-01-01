$23,544+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the open road in style and comfort with this 2018 Subaru Outback Limited from LuckyDog Motors. This sleek gray SUV boasts a spacious black leather interior, perfect for adventures with the whole family. Equipped with a powerful 2.5L H4 engine and a smooth CVT transmission, this Outback delivers a confident and efficient ride. With its all-wheel drive system, you can tackle any terrain with ease, knowing you're always in control.
This Outback Limited comes loaded with features that elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats and steering wheel, perfect for those chilly Canadian mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS navigation system. The sunroof adds a touch of openness to your drive, while the power-adjustable seats ensure optimal comfort for every passenger.
With only 110,171km on the odometer, this Outback Limited is ready for many more adventures. Visit LuckyDog Motors today to experience this exceptional SUV for yourself.
Here are 5 of the Outback Limited's most enticing features:
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable on even the coldest days.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any weather or terrain with ease.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy luxurious comfort and style.
- Sunroof: Experience the open road with a touch of sunshine.
- GPS Navigation: Navigate with ease and never get lost.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
519-371-4000