$25,749+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-264-0115
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT FWD
Location
Callan Motors
100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7
613-264-0115
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,749
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9446413
- VIN: 1FM5K7D83HGC49805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather / Suede Two Tone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 92,754 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer XLT v6 FWD
Features:
- V6 Fuel Saver / Front Wheel Drive
- Ford Sync3 withh Navigation
- Power Heated Front Seats
- Equipment Group 202A Includes: 8-Way Power Passenger Seats; ActiveX Seating Material; Heated Steering Wheel; LED Fog Lamps with Skid Plate Elements, Front - Silver-Painted; Remote Start System; SecuriCode® Keyless Entry Keypad.
Financing Available up-to 72 Monthy *O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!
Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.