2017 Ford Explorer

92,754 KM

$25,749

+ tax & licensing
$25,749

+ taxes & licensing

Callan Motors

613-264-0115

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT FWD

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT FWD

Location

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

613-264-0115

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,749

+ taxes & licensing

92,754KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9446413
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D83HGC49805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather / Suede Two Tone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 92,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Explorer XLT v6 FWD

Features:
- V6 Fuel Saver / Front Wheel Drive
- Ford Sync3 withh Navigation
- Power Heated Front Seats
- Equipment Group 202A Includes: 8-Way Power Passenger Seats; ActiveX Seating Material; Heated Steering Wheel; LED Fog Lamps with Skid Plate Elements, Front - Silver-Painted; Remote Start System; SecuriCode® Keyless Entry Keypad.

Financing Available up-to 72 Monthy *O.A.C
* We specialize in financing for any situation call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation!

Callan Motors has been in business locally for 29 years!
We make purchasing a vehicle an enjoyable experience and do not charge any hidden fees.

Vehicle Features

Equipment Group 202a
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Callan Motors

Callan Motors

Callan Motors

100 Dufferin St, Perth, ON K7H 3A7

