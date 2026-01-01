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Used 2015 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Peterborough, ON

2015 BMW X1

158,000 KM

Details Features

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
14145661.812833711?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31356

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

705-768-0468

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C51FVY34281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Deals On Wheels

Deals On Wheels

6721 Highway 7, Peterborough, ON K9J 6Z9

Call Dealer

705-768-XXXX

(click to show)

705-768-0468

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$9,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Deals On Wheels

705-768-0468

2015 BMW X1