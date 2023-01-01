Menu
2013 Hyundai Sonata

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

GL,132KM,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

GL,132KM,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843149
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC0DH703834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$10990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

