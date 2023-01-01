$10,990+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GL,132KM,SAFETY+3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
Location
12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
132,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9843149
- VIN: 5NPEB4AC0DH703834
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX AVAILABLE,$10990,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
