2014 Volkswagen Beetle

126,700 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

COMFORTLINE

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8985985
  • Stock #: 3641
  • VIN: 3VWJL7AT8EM652346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained Volkswagen Beetle, Front wheel drive, diesel, power locks and windows, power mirrors, Aux connectivity and much more, Priced to sell at $16,950 including Certification, Tax and licensing are extra, Financing available, call for more details.

We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

- Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

