2016 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,426
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9383959
- Stock #: 06117C
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW365546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,248 KM
Vehicle Description
This 3.2 L Sequential MPI engine produces 271 hp on a Four-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is12.1 - 12.2 L/100 km city and 9.0 - 9.4 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. Very nice Jeep for the price.
Vehicle Features
