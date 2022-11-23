Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

141,248 KM

Details Description Features

$24,426

+ tax & licensing
$24,426

+ taxes & licensing

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,426

+ taxes & licensing

141,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9383959
  • Stock #: 06117C
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW365546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,248 KM

Vehicle Description

This 3.2 L Sequential MPI engine produces 271 hp on a Four-Wheel Drive, 9-Speed Automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is12.1 - 12.2 L/100 km city and 9.0 - 9.4 L/100 km highway. Options include AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel-Audio Controls, Navigation System and Bluetooth Connection. Other options include Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Front Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Remote Engine Start, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers and Universal Garage Door Opener. Very nice Jeep for the price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

