2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,426 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 2 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383959

9383959 Stock #: 06117C

06117C VIN: 1C4PJMBS2GW365546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 141,248 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.