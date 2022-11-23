$13,950+ tax & licensing
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Toyota Yaris
CE
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
66,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9401266
- VIN: JTDBT4K34CL026649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7