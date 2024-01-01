$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Toyota Yaris
Sedan
2008 Toyota Yaris
Sedan
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
127,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTDBT923881220519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,362 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained,Power Lock,power windows,Keyless entry,etc,….Two set of tires,..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info Read Less
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 213,253 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti G37 X 165,452 KM SOLD
2010 Toyota Venza Leather/Sunroof/Nav 179,650 KM SOLD
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2008 Toyota Yaris