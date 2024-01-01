Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained,Power Lock,power windows,Keyless entry,etc,….Two set of tires,..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info Read Less</div>

2008 Toyota Yaris

127,362 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

Sedan

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1705535178
  2. 1705535178
  3. 1705535178
  4. 1705535178
  5. 1705535178
  6. 1705535178
  7. 1705535178
  8. 1705535178
  9. 1705535178
  10. 1705535178
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDBT923881220519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained,Power Lock,power windows,Keyless entry,etc,….Two set of tires,..vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $7950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available…Reliance Auto...view and test drive by appointment only…please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Milton, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 213,253 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Infiniti G37 X for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Infiniti G37 X 165,452 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Toyota Venza Leather/Sunroof/Nav for sale in Milton, ON
2010 Toyota Venza Leather/Sunroof/Nav 179,650 KM SOLD

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris