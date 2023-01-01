$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Motor World
416-287-3241
2013 Toyota Venza
2013 Toyota Venza
base
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
212,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002689
- VIN: 4T3ZK3BB8DU054794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Motor World
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7