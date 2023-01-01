Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

145,109 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL/AUTO/P.GROUB/CLEAN CAR FAX

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL/AUTO/P.GROUB/CLEAN CAR FAX

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,109KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140513
  • Stock #: 149109++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE8HU330183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 149109++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
  • Mileage 145,109 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR FAX

FOR FINANCING PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE! SERVING the GTA and beyond since 1991, SAME location, SAME phone number: 416-287-0020 - CALL US TODAY! Payment & Certification: We accept all forms of payment for deposits, balance must be paid by CERTIFIED CHEQUE, BANK DRAFT, MONEY ORDER , DEBIT OR E TRANSFER .  All prices are UNFIT prices plus HST & licensing AND GAS , Vehicle is NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION is available for an additional $695 which will cover all safety repairs as well as a 36 DAYS guarantee ON ALL SAFETY ITEMS ( ENGINE AND TRANY ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY WARRANTY ) ,  Please ask about our extended warranties if you’d like more protection and peace of mind. A documentation fee of $495 will apply to all finance deals. PLEASE BE ADVISED ;DUE TO THE HI VOLUME WE EXPERIENCED ON TEST DRIVE , IN ORDER TO KEEP OUR PRICE LOW AND OUR VEHICLE IN A GOOD SHAPE , WE ONLY GIVE TEST DRIVE TO COSTUMER WHO IS READY TO FINALIZEDEALS ON THE SPOT . Advertising Disclosure: We do our best to make sure that our ads are accurate and describe the vehicle in it’s true condition with the right list of options. As all humans do, we sometimes make mistakes and sometimes this may reflect in our ads. Please make sure that all options (i.e. Air Condition, CD Player, etc) are in working condition prior to purchase. COS ALL OF THESE OPTIONS ARE NOT PART OF SAFETY , Please take the time to go over all the paperwork (history report, bill of sale, etc.) and feel free to ask any questions.OUR BEST COSTUMER IS AN EDUCATED COSTUMER



 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

