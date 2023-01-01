Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

24,468 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2022 Volkswagen Jetta

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9936209
  2. 9936209
  3. 9936209
  4. 9936209
  5. 9936209
  6. 9936209
  7. 9936209
  8. 9936209
  9. 9936209
  10. 9936209
  11. 9936209
  12. 9936209
  13. 9936209
  14. 9936209
  15. 9936209
  16. 9936209
  17. 9936209
  18. 9936209
  19. 9936209
  20. 9936209
  21. 9936209
  22. 9936209
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
24,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9936209
  • Stock #: P8060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,468 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! Meet the Sporty GLI Manual!!

Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 24,468 KMS!!
Rising Blue Metallic!!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!

"Is your Lease ending soon? Get Your Moneys Worth - at Volkswagen MidTown! We can run a No-Charge Live Nationwide Auction on any Lease due in the next 15 months (any make or model) to maximize the value of your vehicle."

This flawless GLI is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0L 228Hp 4 Cyl Engine
6-speed Manual Transmission
Titan Black Leather
Heated Front and rear heated Seats
Premium Beats Audio with 8' touchscreen
Digital Cockpit
Wireless Charging Pad
18' GLI sport Alloy Wheels
Satellite Navigation
Rear view camera
Apple Car play and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!

Join us today for a fresh cup of coffee and a test drive!

5000 Vehicles. 20 Stores. 18 Brands. 1 Promise: Serving you better, each and every day.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Audi Q5 45 Prog...
 66,557 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 84,301 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 70,625 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory