2022 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: P8060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 24,468 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! Meet the Sporty GLI Manual!!
Immaculate condition, one owner, Only 24,468 KMS!!
Rising Blue Metallic!!
Won't last long, Get it before it's gone!
This flawless GLI is Equipped with all of your favourite options such as:
2.0L 228Hp 4 Cyl Engine
6-speed Manual Transmission
Titan Black Leather
Heated Front and rear heated Seats
Premium Beats Audio with 8' touchscreen
Digital Cockpit
Wireless Charging Pad
18' GLI sport Alloy Wheels
Satellite Navigation
Rear view camera
Apple Car play and Android Auto
Bluetooth phone connectivity and so much more!
Vehicle Features
