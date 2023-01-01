Menu
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Scarborough, ON

Showing 1-50 of 127
Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$6,999
+ tax & lic
384,000KM
A&P Auto Centre

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T AWD for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD
$15,899
+ tax & lic
100,613KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4dr SE,LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr SE,LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED
$9,950
+ tax & lic
66,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey RT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

RT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED
$15,999
+ tax & lic
186,904KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

"CLEAN no accidents" CERTIFIED + free 6m WARRANTY
Sale
$6,999
+ tax & lic
201,147KM
Kelly and Sons Auto

Ajax, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey CANADA VALUE PKG! CLEAN! for sale in St Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

CANADA VALUE PKG! CLEAN!
$12,990
+ tax & lic
140,000KM
Gaston's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE/P.GROUB/FOG LIGHTS/ROOF RACK/ALLOYS/VERY CLEAN for sale in Scarborough, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SE/P.GROUB/FOG LIGHTS/ROOF RACK/ALLOYS/VERY CLEAN
Sale
$7,995
+ tax & lic
148,630KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad NAV | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | REAR TV | LEATHER for sale in Mississauga, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad NAV | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | REAR TV | LEATHER
$19,990
+ tax & lic
126,516KM
The Humberview Group

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey 2531 for sale in Oshawa, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

2531
$11,999
+ tax & lic
167,000KM
A&P Auto Centre

Oshawa, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE 7 PASSENGER for sale in Cambridge, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SE 7 PASSENGER
$10,995
+ tax & lic
140,569KM
Renner's Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT / Limited for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT / Limited
Sale
$10,800
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Redline Auto Sales

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Journey 7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
$10,990
+ tax & lic
141,000KM
HDO Cars Inc.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey AWD Leather 3rd Row Seat Heated Frnt Seats & Wheel for sale in St Catharines, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

AWD Leather 3rd Row Seat Heated Frnt Seats & Wheel
$17,995
+ tax & lic
167,353KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey Limited for sale in Barrie, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

Limited
$13,990
+ tax & lic
187,687KM
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Barrie, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,890
+ tax & lic
102,801KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Woodbridge, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$10,888
+ tax & lic
152,325KM
AutoBerry Canada

Woodbridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Dunnville, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE
$12,350
+ tax & lic
147,936KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2010 Dodge Journey for sale in Burlington, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

Sale
$8,495
+ tax & lic
203,476KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$3,820
+ tax & lic
286,000KM
Gardiner Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Brampton, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T
$13,510
+ tax & lic
112,344KM
CA Auto Sales

Brampton, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
186,926KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
173,309KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Dodge Journey SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified for sale in Scarborough, ON

2011 Dodge Journey

SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$5,995
+ tax & lic
235,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey 1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver for sale in Scarborough, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver
$8,995
+ tax & lic
139,000KM
D2 Auto Sales

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
+ tax & lic
132,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Dodge Journey Canada Value Package SW-AUDIO DUAL-CLIM 17-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Package SW-AUDIO DUAL-CLIM 17-AL
$12,998
+ tax & lic
112,343KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in St Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
+ tax & lic
209,053KM
Ed's Auto Sales

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Journey SE | FWD | New Tires | 5 Pass | Bluetooth | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SE | FWD | New Tires | 5 Pass | Bluetooth |
$20,995
+ tax & lic
84,268KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
+ tax & lic
185,588KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH ** for sale in St Catharines, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH **
$14,999
+ tax & lic
169,465KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Journey 7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty available
$13,900
+ tax & lic
223,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS
$13,998
+ tax & lic
162,860KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL
$16,998
+ tax & lic
115,389KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS** for sale in Toronto, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,900
+ tax & lic
70,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Toronto, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Cambridge, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
+ tax & lic
121,203KM
Car Match Canada

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in North York, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,990
+ tax & lic
168,600KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$17,995
+ tax & lic
181,369KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Rexdale, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

SXT
$18,995
+ tax & lic
149,000KM
Bisko Auto Sales

Rexdale, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SXT | FWD | NAV | PROX KEY | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS for sale in Welland, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SXT | FWD | NAV | PROX KEY | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS
$19,999
+ tax & lic
99,900KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT
$14,995
+ tax & lic
96,191KM
Linwood Auto Sales

Guelph, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon for sale in Etobicoke, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon
Sale
$13,990
+ tax & lic
137,550KM
1st Auto Group

Etobicoke, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Guelph, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$16,795
+ tax & lic
149,654KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Dodge Journey Crossroad for sale in Guelph, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad
$19,995
+ tax & lic
139,572KM
Troy's Toys

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT
Sale
$7,999
+ tax & lic
226,600KM
Why Buy New Motors

Scarborough, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey Limited * 7 Passenger * Power Express Open/Close Sunroof * 2nd Row Overhead 9 inch DVD Video Screen Remote Start * Hands-free communication with Bluet for sale in Cambridge, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

Limited * 7 Passenger * Power Express Open/Close Sunroof * 2nd Row Overhead 9 inch DVD Video Screen Remote Start * Hands-free communication with Bluet
$14,995
+ tax & lic
153,353KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Dodge Journey Crew ~7-Passenger ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Camera for sale in Barrie, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

Crew ~7-Passenger ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Camera
$18,880
+ tax & lic
75,054KM
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore

Barrie, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T/AWD/7PSS/NAVI/CAMERA/DVD/LETHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++ for sale in Scarborough, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T/AWD/7PSS/NAVI/CAMERA/DVD/LETHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++
Sale
$14,995
+ tax & lic
141,650KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarborough, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE Plus - Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

SE Plus - Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control & More!
$13,488
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Dodge Journey SUN ROOF*BACKUP CAM*FWD*PICTURES COMING!!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2011 Dodge Journey

SUN ROOF*BACKUP CAM*FWD*PICTURES COMING!!!*
$10,900
+ tax & lic
172,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Dodge Journey BACK UP CAM*7PASS*FWD*KEYLESS ENTRY!!!* for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

BACK UP CAM*7PASS*FWD*KEYLESS ENTRY!!!*
$11,900
+ tax & lic
259,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options