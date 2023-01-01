Filter Results
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Scarborough, ON
Showing 1-50 of 127
2010 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr SE,LOW KILOMETERS, CERTIFIED
$9,950
66,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.
Mississauga, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
RT MODEL, AWD, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED
$15,999
186,904KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2010 Dodge Journey
"CLEAN no accidents" CERTIFIED + free 6m WARRANTY
Sale
$6,999
201,147KM
Kelly and Sons Auto
Ajax, ON
2010 Dodge Journey
SE/P.GROUB/FOG LIGHTS/ROOF RACK/ALLOYS/VERY CLEAN
Sale
$7,995
148,630KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
Crossroad NAV | BACKUP CAM | SUNROOF | REAR TV | LEATHER
$19,990
126,516KM
The Humberview Group
Mississauga, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT / Limited
Sale
$10,800
223,000KM
Redline Auto Sales
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Dodge Journey
7 SEATS,ONE OWNER,PUSH BUTTON START,CERTIFIED
$10,990
141,000KM
HDO Cars Inc.
Mississauga, ON
2017 Dodge Journey
AWD Leather 3rd Row Seat Heated Frnt Seats & Wheel
$17,995
167,353KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg w/ Uconnect 4.3, Cruise Control
$13,890
102,801KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
186,926KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
SE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
173,309KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2011 Dodge Journey
SXT/Accident Free/Automatic/Comes Certified
$5,995
235,000KM
D2 Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2012 Dodge Journey
1 Owner/Automatic/7Passenger/4 Cylinder Gas Saver
$8,995
139,000KM
D2 Auto Sales
Scarborough, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
V6 R/T AWD CERTIFIED *7 PASSENGER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,995
132,440KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2014 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Package SW-AUDIO DUAL-CLIM 17-AL
$12,998
112,343KM
2016 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
$9,995
209,053KM
Ed's Auto Sales
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Dodge Journey
SE | FWD | New Tires | 5 Pass | Bluetooth |
$20,995
84,268KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$8,990
185,588KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T ** AWD, NAV, HTD LEATH **
$14,999
169,465KM
Certified Affordable Cars Inc.
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Dodge Journey
7 Passenger, Automatic, 3/Y Warranty available
$13,900
223,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT BLUETOOTH SW-AUDIO HTD-SEATS
$13,998
162,860KM
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT P/SEAT 7-PASS REM-START 19-AL
$16,998
115,389KM
2012 Dodge Journey
SE Plus **ONLY 70,000KM-1 OWNER-NO ACCIDENTS**
$10,900
70,000KM
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Toronto, ON
2016 Dodge Journey
BLACKTOP / HEATED SEATS / BACK CAM / NO ACCIDENTS
$18,995
121,203KM
Car Match Canada
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2015 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$17,995
181,369KM
Frontier Fine Cars
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Dodge Journey
SXT | FWD | NAV | PROX KEY | BUCAM | HEATED SEATS
$19,999
99,900KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T Navi/DVD, Backup Cam/P-Moon
Sale
$13,990
137,550KM
1st Auto Group
Etobicoke, ON
2015 Dodge Journey
Limited * 7 Passenger * Power Express Open/Close Sunroof * 2nd Row Overhead 9 inch DVD Video Screen Remote Start * Hands-free communication with Bluet
$14,995
153,353KM
Lebada Motors
Cambridge, ON
Buy From Home Options
2013 Dodge Journey
Crew ~7-Passenger ~Heated Seats ~Bluetooth ~Camera
$18,880
75,054KM
G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore
Barrie, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
R/T/AWD/7PSS/NAVI/CAMERA/DVD/LETHER/ROOF/ALLOYS++
Sale
$14,995
141,650KM
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
Scarborough, ON
2014 Dodge Journey
SE Plus - Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control & More!
$13,488
106,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Dodge Journey
SUN ROOF*BACKUP CAM*FWD*PICTURES COMING!!!*
$10,900
172,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Dodge Journey
BACK UP CAM*7PASS*FWD*KEYLESS ENTRY!!!*
$11,900
259,000KM
Weston Motors Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options