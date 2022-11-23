$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ed's Auto Sales
905-680-4400
2015 Honda Odyssey
2015 Honda Odyssey
SE
Location
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8
905-680-4400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9401890
- Stock #: 508277
- VIN: 5FNRL5H30FB508277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 168,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ed's Auto Sales
250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8