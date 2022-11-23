Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

168,879 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Ed's Auto Sales

905-680-4400

SE

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

168,879KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9401890
  • Stock #: 508277
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H30FB508277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 168,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

