Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today. <br> <br>The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This low mileage sedan has just 53,856 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Honda Accord

53,856 KM

Details Description

$25,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan LX - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
53,856KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F19JA806145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.

The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This low mileage sedan has just 53,856 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2019 GMC Canyon Denali for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 GMC Canyon Denali 118,246 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT 94,948 KM $17,498 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 76,610 KM $42,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Accord