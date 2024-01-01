$25,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan LX - Low Mileage
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan LX - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,498
+ taxes & licensing
53,856KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F19JA806145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2018 Honda Accord Sedan is for sale today.
The Honda Accord has a reputation for outperforming expectations. This all-new 2018 model continues that reputation by leading the mid-size sedan segment in comfort, technology, and style. Well-crafted inside and out, this Accord sets you apart from the crowd with its sharp exterior and comfortable interior youd expect in a more expensive car. The latest tech takes safety and entertainment to the next level giving you more confidence and peace of mind on the road. This low mileage sedan has just 53,856 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 192HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$25,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Honda Accord