$17,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
RS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
116,725KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZG5ST7KF228545
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Summit White;jet Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5598A
- Mileage 116,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 4G WiFi, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel!
Offering impressive safety, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity, this Chevrolet Malibu is thoughtfully engineered with everything you expect and more. This 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 116,725 kms. It's summit white;jet black in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is RS. This Malibu RS adds a black grille, spoiler and Chevy bowties, exclusive aluminum wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and a power driver seat. It also includes all the essential modern technology like a 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet Connected Access and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, power side mirrors and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, 4g Wifi, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Onstar.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $137.57 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Aluminum Wheels| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| 4G WiFi| Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel| Rear View Camera| OnStar| Cruise Control
Email Brian Cullen Motors
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Call Dealer
833-977-XXXX(click to show)
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2019 Chevrolet Malibu