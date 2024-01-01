Menu
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 4562 kilometers below market average!

New Tires, New Brakes, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 7 Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, Apple CarPlay Capable

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel

Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter N Go w/Push-Start, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Quick Order Package 26J

Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tonneau Cover, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2019 Jeep Cherokee North
4D Sport Utility
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic
4WD


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2019 Jeep Cherokee

68,952 KM

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG. | 7 SCREEN

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG. | 7 SCREEN

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX2KD152546

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 89007A
  • Mileage 68,952 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-XXXX

519-633-2200

2019 Jeep Cherokee