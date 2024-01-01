$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG. | 7 SCREEN
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG. | 7 SCREEN
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,952KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMCX2KD152546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 89007A
- Mileage 68,952 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 4562 kilometers below market average!
New Tires, New Brakes, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 7 Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, Apple CarPlay Capable
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Quick Order Package 26J
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tonneau Cover, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2019 Jeep Cherokee North
4D Sport Utility
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic
4WD
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Odometer is 4562 kilometers below market average!
New Tires, New Brakes, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 7 Touchscreen, 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, Apple CarPlay Capable
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Class III Hitch Receiver, Cold Weather Group, Comfort & Convenience Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated Seats, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Humidity Sensor, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Quick Order Package 26J
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Remote keyless entry, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Tonneau Cover, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Mobile Projection, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2019 Jeep Cherokee North
4D Sport Utility
Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic
4WD
Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
2019 Jeep Cherokee North COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PKG. | 7 SCREEN 68,952 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT 71,396 KM $35,989 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 32,015 KM $37,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Call Dealer
519-633-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2019 Jeep Cherokee