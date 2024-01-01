Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,645 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMIUM PLUS

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10848561
  2. 10848561
  3. 10848561
  4. 10848561
  5. 10848561
  6. 10848561
  7. 10848561
  8. 10848561
  9. 10848561
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,645KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGCG2LR180931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3455A
  • Mileage 75,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Standard for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Standard 30,115 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS for sale in St Thomas, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan PREMIUM PLUS 67,501 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Edge SEL for sale in St Thomas, ON
2021 Ford Edge SEL 15,591 KM $35,961 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan