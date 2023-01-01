Menu
2021 RAM 1500

20,200 KM

Details Features

$55,989

+ tax & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Big Horn

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

20,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9540349
  • Stock #: 97512A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT1MN753653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

