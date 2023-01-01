Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra

231,496 KM

Details Description Features

$2,100

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

CFT Auto Sales

613-406-6532

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Blue

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra

Blue

Location

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

613-406-6532

  1. 9836180
  2. 9836180
  3. 9836180
  4. 9836180
  5. 9836180
  6. 9836180
  7. 9836180
  8. 9836180
  9. 9836180
  10. 9836180
  11. 9836180
  12. 9836180
  13. 9836180
Contact Seller

$2,100

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
231,496KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836180
  • Stock #: 21778
  • VIN: KMHDU4BD0AU092343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 231,496 KM

Vehicle Description

CFT AUTO SALES SUPER SALE!!! OUR VEHICLES ARE PRICED TO SELL AND ARE MOVING FAST! 7628 FLEWELLYN RD. STITTSVILLE PLEASE NOTE: DUE TO THE CURRENT COVID-19 CRISIS, WE ARE ONLY ALLOWED TO OFFER LIMITED SERVICES. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL AT: 613-406-6532. This vehicle is being sold "as-is", unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. SOLD AS-IS NO WARRANTY. Prices do not include taxes. A Carfax vehicle history report is available for every vehicle in our entire inventory. We want you to know the history of this vehicle is as good as its future.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CFT Auto Sales

2009 Subaru Tribeca ...
 268,167 KM
$3,200 + tax & lic
2007 Jeep Commander ...
 234,874 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic DX ...
 341,542 KM
$2,100 + tax & lic

Email CFT Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CFT Auto Sales

CFT Auto Sales

7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6

Call Dealer

613-406-XXXX

(click to show)

613-406-6532

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory