CFT Auto Sales
613-406-6532
2010 Hyundai Elantra
Blue
Location
7628 Flewellyn Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B6
231,496KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9836180
- Stock #: 21778
- VIN: KMHDU4BD0AU092343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,496 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
