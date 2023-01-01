Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Sonata

171,089 KM

Details Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Westend Automotive

613-836-6786

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Limited w/Nav

Location

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

613-836-6786

  1. 1683043197
  2. 1683043205
  3. 1683043212
  4. 1683043218
  5. 1683043225
  6. 1683043235
  7. 1683043246
  8. 1683043252
  9. 1683043257
  10. 1683043264
  11. 1683043271
  12. 1683043276
  13. 1683043281
  14. 1683043289
  15. 1683043295
  16. 1683043303
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
171,089KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903167
  • Stock #: 201228
  • VIN: 5NPEC4ACXBH201228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 201228
  • Mileage 171,089 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Westend Automotive

2014 Dodge Journey L...
 165,052 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 72,251 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 83,985 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Westend Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westend Automotive

Westend Automotive

5872 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON K2S 1B9

Call Dealer

613-836-XXXX

(click to show)

613-836-6786

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory