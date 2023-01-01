Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Transit Connect

158,417 KM

Details Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Transit Connect

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

905-664-7629

  1. 1681923704
  2. 1681923704
  3. 1681923704
  4. 1681923704
  5. 1681923704
  6. 1681923704
  7. 1681923704
  8. 1681923704
  9. 1681923704
  10. 1681923704
  11. 1681923704
  12. 1681923704
  13. 1681923704
  14. 1681923704
  15. 1681923704
  16. 1681923704
  17. 1681923704
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
158,417KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851984
  • Stock #: 04180339
  • VIN: NM0LS7F75J1370339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 158,417 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Motormax Auto Sales

2013 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 132,209 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Transit 250
 117,472 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster 1...
 53,528 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Motormax Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motormax Auto Sales

Motormax Auto Sales

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Call Dealer

905-664-XXXX

(click to show)

905-664-7629

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory