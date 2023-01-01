Menu
2019 Ford Transit Connect

143,236 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales

905-664-7629

XL

Location

521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

143,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488475
  • Stock #: 01169885
  • VIN: NM0LS7S24K1409885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 143,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived!!! Fully Certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection

