$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Motormax Auto Sales
905-664-7629
2019 Ford Transit Connect
XL
Location
521 Barton St, Stoney Creek, ON L8E 2L7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
143,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9488475
- Stock #: 01169885
- VIN: NM0LS7S24K1409885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 143,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Bluetooth Connection
