2013 Honda Accord

60,568 KM

Details

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

House of Cars

416-300-0407

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

Touring-4dr-4cyl-Navi-Sunroof-Leather-Cam-HeatSeat

2013 Honda Accord

Touring-4dr-4cyl-Navi-Sunroof-Leather-Cam-HeatSeat

Location

House of Cars

87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6

416-300-0407

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

60,568KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497473
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F93DA804475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,568 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL VEHICLE, Accident free, 1 Owner,  60,568Km only, Touring Package , 4cyl, 2.4L , Alloy Wheels, Navigation, collision warning, backup camera, side camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats front and rear, Power sunroof, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, All possible options, Just Arrived.. 

 

Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ARh+j5NXMGyOjWeVDtIMZ70ufpVhq67w

 

Price $21,995 + applicable taxes 

 

VEHICLE OPTIONS: 

Navigation system

Power sunroof

Bluetooth 

collision warning

Lane Departure Warning

backup camera 

Right side camera

Alloy wheels 

heated seats front and rear

Power Seats 

memory seats

Cold A/c 

Power locks 

Power mirrors 

Power steering 

Tilt wheel 

Power windows 

Rear window defroster

AM/FM/ AUX / SAT/ CD player / Bluetooth / usb 

Bucket Seats 

Airbag: driver 

Airbag: passenger 

Airbag: side 

Alarm

Anti-lock brakes 

Traction control 

 

This Vehicle is Sold with SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662. 

 

Trade-Ins Welcome WE BUY YOUR TRADE FOR TOP DOLLAR$$$.(CAR-PROOF REPORT VEHICLE SEARCH AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP)!! FINANCING AVAILABLE !! WARRANTY AVAILABLE , POWERTRAIN WARRANTY (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION,SEALS AND GASKETS.... UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE.Call us to book a test drive.. Comfortable Cars, Comfortable Prices, Comfortable Atmosphere Serving the Burlington, Oakville, Hamilton, Mississauga, Milton,St. Catherines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area CALL House Of Cars TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT OR MORE INFORMATION..... SALES:888-709-1662

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

