2013 Honda Accord
Touring-4dr-4cyl-Navi-Sunroof-Leather-Cam-HeatSeat
House of Cars
87 Green Lane #Unit 9-10, Thornhill, ON L3T 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9497473
- VIN: 1HGCR2F93DA804475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,568 KM
Vehicle Description
LOCAL VEHICLE, Accident free, 1 Owner, 60,568Km only, Touring Package , 4cyl, 2.4L , Alloy Wheels, Navigation, collision warning, backup camera, side camera, Power Seats, Heated Seats front and rear, Power sunroof, Power Windows, Pwr Door, Pwr Mirror, Cruise Control, Mint condition, All possible options, Just Arrived..
Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ARh+j5NXMGyOjWeVDtIMZ70ufpVhq67w
Price $21,995 + applicable taxes
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Navigation system
Power sunroof
Bluetooth
collision warning
Lane Departure Warning
backup camera
Right side camera
Alloy wheels
heated seats front and rear
Power Seats
memory seats
Cold A/c
Power locks
Power mirrors
Power steering
Tilt wheel
Power windows
Rear window defroster
AM/FM/ AUX / SAT/ CD player / Bluetooth / usb
Bucket Seats
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Airbag: side
Alarm
Anti-lock brakes
Traction control
This Vehicle is Sold with SAFETY package a value of $799+HST, Licencing is extra. For further assistance please do not hesitate to contact us at 888-709-1662.
Vehicle Features
