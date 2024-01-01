Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2019 Kia Sorento

64,116 KM

Details Description Features

$25,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

LX Rear Back Up Camera Front Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX Rear Back Up Camera Front Heated Seats

Location

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

855-316-3947

  1. 10906661
  2. 10906661
  3. 10906661
  4. 10906661
  5. 10906661
  6. 10906661
  7. 10906661
  8. 10906661
  9. 10906661
  10. 10906661
  11. 10906661
  12. 10906661
  13. 10906661
  14. 10906661
  15. 10906661
  16. 10906661
  17. 10906661
  18. 10906661
  19. 10906661
  20. 10906661
  21. 10906661
  22. 10906661
  23. 10906661
  24. 10906661
Contact Seller

$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,116KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,116 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, LX AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
04/15/2019-HISTORY REPORT
CLAIM
UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CarHub North York Chrysler

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate for sale in Thornhill, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra N Line Ultimate 29,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in Thornhill, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 56,549 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats for sale in Thornhill, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Power Sunroof Navigation Front Vented/Heated Seats 69,183 KM $49,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from CarHub North York Chrysler
Live Walk-Around Video

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CarHub North York Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub North York Chrysler

CarHub North York Chrysler

7200 Yonge St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1V8

Call Dealer

855-316-XXXX

(click to show)

855-316-3947

Alternate Numbers
(Toll Free)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,994

+ taxes & licensing

CarHub North York Chrysler

855-316-3947

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento