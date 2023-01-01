$11,790+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LT True North Edition
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9585115
- Stock #: 1105A
- VIN: 1G1ZE5STXGF239021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a Chevrolet Malibu LT with leather and sunroof for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can answer all your questions . They are OPEN this Saturday so that they can serve you better .
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
