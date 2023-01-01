Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

139,000 KM

$11,790

+ tax & licensing
$11,790

+ taxes & licensing

Spadoni Leasing

807-577-1234

LT True North Edition

LT True North Edition

Location

450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,790

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585115
  • Stock #: 1105A
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5STXGF239021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a Chevrolet Malibu LT with leather and sunroof  for sale now at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at The Thunder Bay Airport . Call their Sales Department at 807-577-1234 and they can answer all your questions . They are  OPEN  this Saturday so that they can serve you better .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

