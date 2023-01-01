$35,890+ tax & licensing
807-577-1234
2022 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Spadoni Leasing
450 Sifton Ave, Thunder Bay, ON P7E 6M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,890
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9585043
- Stock #: 2036
- VIN: 3GKALTEVXNL140234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a well appointed 2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD that is for sale at Spadoni Sales and Leasing at the Thunder Airport . Call 807-577-1234 and their Sales Department will tell you more about this All Wheel Drive Trax and they can set up your test drive. They OPEN Saturday's to serve you better .
Vehicle Features
