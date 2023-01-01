Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>-POWER WINDOWS -LOCKS -PICTURES COMMING SOON!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

*POWER WINDOWS*LOCKS*PICTURES COMMING SOON!!**

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

*POWER WINDOWS*LOCKS*PICTURES COMMING SOON!!**

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

  1. 1700319434
  2. 1700319434
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA5SH8B7173893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 173893
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-POWER WINDOWS -LOCKS -PICTURES COMMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Weston Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra **SUNROOF*HEATED SEAT*HEATED WHEEL!!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra **SUNROOF*HEATED SEAT*HEATED WHEEL!!!** 166,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Rio *REVCAM*HEATED WHEEL*HEATED SEAT!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Kia Rio *REVCAM*HEATED WHEEL*HEATED SEAT!!** 129,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer *AWD*REVCAM*HEATED SEATS!!!** for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Chevrolet Blazer *AWD*REVCAM*HEATED SEATS!!!** 114,000 KM $25,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Weston Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-2291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze