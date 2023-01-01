2015 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 8 4 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10525968

10525968 Stock #: PC9784

PC9784 VIN: 5N1AL0MM8FC535086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Majestic White

Interior Colour Graphite

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9784

Mileage 165,849 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Safety brake pedal system Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Power outlet(s): 12V front Grille color: chrome Front struts Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar Window trim: chrome Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Rear spoiler: roofline Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench Door handle color: chrome Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Power door locks: auto-locking Easy entry: manual rear seat Wheel spokes: 5 Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Rear air conditioning zones: single Video system: auxiliary audio/video input Front brake width: 1.1 Rear seat: sliding Rear brake diameter: 12.1 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3 Third row seatbelts: 3-point Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Rear brake width: .63 Axle ratio: 5.17 Steering ratio: 18.3 Infotainment screen size: 7 in. Third row seat folding: split Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Floor mats: front / rear Assist handle: front / rear Fuel economy display: MPG / range Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding Emergency locking retractors: front / rear Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Rear headrests: adjustable / 2 Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc Crumple zones: front / rear Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row Antenna type: diversity / element Center console: dual level / front console with armrest and storage Cupholders: front / rear / third row Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release Reading lights: front / rear Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / maintenance due / turn off headlights Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8 Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 6 Third row headrests: adjustable / 2 Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse

