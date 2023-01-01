Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Infiniti QX60

165,849 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2015 Infiniti QX60

2015 Infiniti QX60

7 SEATER, CVT TRANSMISSION, REARVIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Infiniti QX60

7 SEATER, CVT TRANSMISSION, REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,849KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525968
  • Stock #: PC9784
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM8FC535086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic White
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9784
  • Mileage 165,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 INFINITI QX60 | 265HP | 3.5L V6 | CVT TRANSMISSION | 7 SEAT PASSENGERS | INFINITI DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HOMELINK | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INFINITI INTELLIGENT VIEW DISPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | KASANE WASHI INTERIOR TRIM | BRAKE ASSIST | REARVIEW CAMERA | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that excels in delivering a comfortable and versatile driving experience for families. Powered by a refined 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 265 horsepower, the QX60 offers smooth acceleration and a composed ride. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) contributes to the vehicle's efficiency and delivers a seamless driving experience. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is available for enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions.







The QX60 is equipped with a range of standard and optional features, including a dual-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Notably, the QX60 also boasts innovative safety technologies like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features.







With a smooth and comfortable ride, a spacious and well-appointed interior, and a strong emphasis on safety, the 2015 Infiniti QX60 is an excellent choice for those seeking a premium midsize SUV that caters to family needs without sacrificing luxury and convenience. It strikes a balance between style and practicality, making it a strong contender in the competitive luxury SUV segment.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Window trim: chrome
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Wheel spokes: 5
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Video system: auxiliary audio/video input
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear seat: sliding
Rear brake diameter: 12.1
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Interior accents: metallic/woodgrain
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: .63
Axle ratio: 5.17
Steering ratio: 18.3
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Third row seat folding: split
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Antenna type: diversity / element
Center console: dual level / front console with armrest and storage
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Storage: cargo net / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level / maintenance due / turn off headlights
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power glass / sliding sunshade / tilt/slide
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Front wipers: speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 94,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 180,000 KM
$19,696 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 135,175 KM
$42,051 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory