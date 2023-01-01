$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
7 SEATER, CVT TRANSMISSION, REARVIEW CAMERA
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC9784
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM8FC535086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 165,849 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 INFINITI QX60 | 265HP | 3.5L V6 | CVT TRANSMISSION | 7 SEAT PASSENGERS | INFINITI DRIVE MODE SELECTOR | 3 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HOMELINK | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | INFINITI INTELLIGENT VIEW DISPLAY | HEATED FRONT SEATS | KASANE WASHI INTERIOR TRIM | BRAKE ASSIST | REARVIEW CAMERA | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2015 Infiniti QX60 is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that excels in delivering a comfortable and versatile driving experience for families. Powered by a refined 3.5-liter V6 engine producing 265 horsepower, the QX60 offers smooth acceleration and a composed ride. The continuously variable transmission (CVT) contributes to the vehicle's efficiency and delivers a seamless driving experience. Front-wheel drive comes standard, but all-wheel drive is available for enhanced traction and control in various weather conditions.
The QX60 is equipped with a range of standard and optional features, including a dual-screen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Notably, the QX60 also boasts innovative safety technologies like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features.
With a smooth and comfortable ride, a spacious and well-appointed interior, and a strong emphasis on safety, the 2015 Infiniti QX60 is an excellent choice for those seeking a premium midsize SUV that caters to family needs without sacrificing luxury and convenience. It strikes a balance between style and practicality, making it a strong contender in the competitive luxury SUV segment.
