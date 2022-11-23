2016 Honda Odyssey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 6 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9438909

9438909 Stock #: PC8925

PC8925 VIN: 5FNRL5H23GB508864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,688 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Sunglasses holder Grocery bag holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear Split 3 Third Row 2 Chrome 8 digital odometer low fuel level USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack 4 range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Third row headrests: adjustable Spare wheel type: steel Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Antenna type: element Floor material: carpet Front wipers: variable intermittent Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Rear air conditioning: independently controlled Seatbelt warning sensor: front Front seat type: captains chairs Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Armrests: dual front Rear spoiler: roofline Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Easy entry: manual rear seat Headlights: auto off Rear air conditioning zones: single Mirror color: black Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Door handle color: black Storage: accessory hook Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Dash trim: simulated alloy Watts: 240 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5 Wheels: steel Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Steering ratio: 16.4 Grille color: black surround Third row seatbelts: 3-point Axle ratio: 4.25 Third row seat folding: flat Wheel covers: full Side door type: dual manual sliding halogen Rear brake diameter: 13.1 Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Rear seat type: removable captains chairs Warnings and reminders: low battery Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc multi-function reclining rear folding maintenance due 12V front with washer cargo tie-down anchors and hooks in dash in floor OEM roof height: undefined Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer Center console: organizer tray

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.