2016 Honda Odyssey

132,688 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

LX, I-VTEC, 7 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, MP3, CAM, TPMS

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,688KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9438909
  Stock #: PC8925
  VIN: 5FNRL5H23GB508864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 HONDA ODYSSEY LX | 3.5L I-VTEC V6 | FWD | AUTOMATIC | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | 8-INCH INTELLIGENT MULTI-INFORMATION DISPLAT | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REARVIEW CAMERA | HANDS FREE LINK | BLUETOOTH WIRELESS PHONE INTERFACE | 240-WATT 7-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM | SUBWOOFER | BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO | MP3/AUX INPUT JACK | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS | BRAKE ASSIST | TPMS | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2016 Honda Odyssey LX features a Crystal Black Pearl exterior finish with a Truffle Fabric interior. Additional features include 7-Passenger seating, an 8-inch i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Rearview Camera, 240-watt Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer, and more.







The Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-litre, 24-valve, SOHC, i-VTEC V6 making 248 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control. It features 4-wheel Anti-Lock Braking, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Grocery bag holder
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
Split
3
Third Row
2
Chrome
8
digital odometer
low fuel level
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
4
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Third row headrests: adjustable
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Antenna type: element
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Armrests: dual front
Rear spoiler: roofline
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Easy entry: manual rear seat
Headlights: auto off
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door handle color: black
Storage: accessory hook
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Watts: 240
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.5
Wheels: steel
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 16.4
Grille color: black surround
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Axle ratio: 4.25
Third row seat folding: flat
Wheel covers: full
Side door type: dual manual sliding
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 13.1
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Rear seat type: removable captains chairs
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
12V front
with washer
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
in dash
in floor
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Center console: organizer tray

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

