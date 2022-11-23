$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
LX, I-VTEC, 7 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, MP3, CAM, TPMS
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9438909
- Stock #: PC8925
- VIN: 5FNRL5H23GB508864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,688 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 HONDA ODYSSEY LX | 3.5L I-VTEC V6 | FWD | AUTOMATIC | 7 PASSENGER SEATING | 8-INCH INTELLIGENT MULTI-INFORMATION DISPLAT | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | REARVIEW CAMERA | HANDS FREE LINK | BLUETOOTH WIRELESS PHONE INTERFACE | 240-WATT 7-SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM | SUBWOOFER | BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO | MP3/AUX INPUT JACK | STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS | BRAKE ASSIST | TPMS | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2016 Honda Odyssey LX features a Crystal Black Pearl exterior finish with a Truffle Fabric interior. Additional features include 7-Passenger seating, an 8-inch i-MID (intelligent Multi-Information Display) TFT display, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Rearview Camera, 240-watt Sound System with 7 Speakers and Subwoofer, and more.
The Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-litre, 24-valve, SOHC, i-VTEC V6 making 248 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission with Grade Logic Control. It features 4-wheel Anti-Lock Braking, Brake Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Stability Assist with Traction Control and more.
Vehicle Features
