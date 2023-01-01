$25,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-252-1919
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9734434
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN389671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18" AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX -LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 79,500KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dell Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.