2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

79,500 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

CLA 250-4MATIC-AMG-SPORT-NAVI-CAMERA-DRIVER ASSIST

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9734434
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB6GN389671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES-BENZ CLA250 4MATIC - AMG PACKAGE - SPORT PACKAGE - 18" AMG DOUBLE SPOKE WHEELS - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK UP CAMERA - DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST - ACTIVE PARK ASSIST - COLLISION PREVENTION ASSIST - FRONT COLLISION WARNING - ACTIVE BRAKE ASSIST - ATTENTION ASSIST - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - KEYLESS GO WITH PUSH BUTTON START - DYNAMIC SELECT WITH SPORT/INDIVIDUAL/ECO/COMFORT MODES - AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE - HEATED SEATS - RAIN SENSING WIPERS - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX -LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 79,500KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory