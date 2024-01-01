2016 Smart fortwo

Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA8GK154415, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Second Set of Winter Tires, Automatic Climate Control, White on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA8GK154415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA8GK154415, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Second Set of Winter Tires, Automatic Climate Control, White on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

