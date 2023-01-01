$25,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
2.0L-TURBO-AWD-CAMERA-SUNROOF-REMOTE START
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10023663
- VIN: 1G6AG5RX5H0196240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 CADILLAC ATS 2.OL TURBO AWD - FINISHED IN CRYSTAL WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - BOSE AUDIO SYSYEM - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIRELESS CHARGING DOCKING STATION - REMOTE VEHICLE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SPORT/TOURING/SNOW/ICE MODES - HEATED SEATS - CUE TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - CADILLAC APPS COLLECTION - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 93,00KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
