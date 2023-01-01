Menu
2017 Cadillac ATS

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

2.0L-TURBO-AWD-CAMERA-SUNROOF-REMOTE START

2017 Cadillac ATS

2.0L-TURBO-AWD-CAMERA-SUNROOF-REMOTE START

Location

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10023663
  VIN: 1G6AG5RX5H0196240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 CADILLAC ATS 2.OL TURBO AWD - FINISHED IN CRYSTAL WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - SUNROOF - BACK UP CAMERA - BOSE AUDIO SYSYEM - SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIRELESS CHARGING DOCKING STATION - REMOTE VEHICLE START - KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - SPORT/TOURING/SNOW/ICE MODES - HEATED SEATS - CUE TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - CADILLAC APPS COLLECTION - IPOD/MP3/AUX MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO -  SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - NO ACCIDENTS - CLEAN CARFAX - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - 93,00KM - $25,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $599 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. We are also providing No contact delivery to your home or workplace. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request. Vehicles will be fully detailed and sanitized before delivery. Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

