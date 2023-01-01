2017 Cadillac ATS

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10023663

10023663 VIN: 1G6AG5RX5H0196240

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.