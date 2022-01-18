$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63, 563 HP, DESIGNO PKG, CHROME PKG, CAM, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8145754
- Stock #: PC7804
- VIN: WDCYC7DF4HX266314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7804
- Mileage 29,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 5.5 LITER TWINTURBO V8 | 563 HP | DESIGNO MAGNO NIGHT BLACK | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | CHROME PACKAGE | AMG BRAKE CALIPERS | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | DESIGNO HEADLINER DINAMICA BLACK | DESIGNO LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND | SIRIUS XM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
br>
The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563HP that is mated through a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the market that is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time you will get the most luxurious driving experience. The Exterior comes in a Designo Magno Night Black Exterior and the Interior is in an exclusive Designo Piano Lacquer Black trim and Designo Dinamica Black Inner Headliner.
The G-Class comes standard with full-time four-wheel drive and three locking differentials, which give you excellent traction on rugged terrain. The G-Class is one of the most capable SUVs when the pavement ends. Its boxy design comes in handy on the trails, as it allows the driver to know exactly where the corners and wheels of the vehicle are when navigating through tricky obstacles.
The G-Class flaunts an extensive list of standard safety features, further making it an ideal choice for off-roading. This list includes blind-spot assist, parking assist, a rearview camera, antilock brakes and a comprehensive set of airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.