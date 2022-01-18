Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

29,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 563 HP, DESIGNO PKG, CHROME PKG, CAM, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 563 HP, DESIGNO PKG, CHROME PKG, CAM, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,100KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8145754
  • Stock #: PC7804
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF4HX266314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7804
  • Mileage 29,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 5.5 LITER TWINTURBO V8 | 563 HP | DESIGNO MAGNO NIGHT BLACK | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE | STAINLESS STEEL PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | CHROME PACKAGE | AMG BRAKE CALIPERS | BLIND SPOT ASSISTANT | PARK ASSIST PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE DISTANCE ASSIST DISTRONIC | DESIGNO HEADLINER DINAMICA BLACK | DESIGNO LEATHER INTERIOR | HEATED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND | SIRIUS XM | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX

br>



The G-Class is one of the staples of luxurious SUVs while delivering performance and off-road capability. That is the reason why Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG has established itself as one of the most iconic SUVs in the world. Powerful Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 563HP that is mated through a smooth 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifts. This is one of the most capable SUVs on the market that is able to tackle off-road challenges with ease and at the same time you will get the most luxurious driving experience. The Exterior comes in a Designo Magno Night Black Exterior and the Interior is in an exclusive Designo Piano Lacquer Black trim and Designo Dinamica Black Inner Headliner.







The G-Class comes standard with full-time four-wheel drive and three locking differentials, which give you excellent traction on rugged terrain. The G-Class is one of the most capable SUVs when the pavement ends. Its boxy design comes in handy on the trails, as it allows the driver to know exactly where the corners and wheels of the vehicle are when navigating through tricky obstacles.







The G-Class flaunts an extensive list of standard safety features, further making it an ideal choice for off-roading. This list includes blind-spot assist, parking assist, a rearview camera, antilock brakes and a comprehensive set of airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Adaptive Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
Wood
MP3 Playback
2
Panic Alarm
STEERING WHEEL
10
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
door pockets
Front
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Easy entry: power driver seat
Footwell lights
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Rear door type: side-hinged
Locking differential: center
Running boards: step
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Front suspension type: multi-link
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tire type: summer performance
Additional key: removable valet
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Door handle color: black
Watts: 450
Parking brake trim: leather
Brush guard: headlight
Running board color: chrome
Headlight cleaners: heated
Front brake diameter: 14.8
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Axle ratio: 3.58
Ventilated
ADAPTIVE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
vehicle location
12V rear
SiriusXM Weather
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 19,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 BMW M5 Competit...
 13,552 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 BMW M5 COMPETIT...
 11,167 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory