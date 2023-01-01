2018 Ford Transit Connect

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9566548

9566548 Stock #: 373031

373031 VIN: NM0LS7F73J1373031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 373031

Mileage 205,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.